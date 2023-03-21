Where In Sioux Falls Are The Largest Potholes?

Sadness, laughable, disgusted, challenging, aggravating, used to it, had enough. I could go on and on about the way people describe driving around the Sioux Falls obstacle course of potholes.

For the most part, it's become just another season. Like allergies, Cicadas, spreading pig manure in northwestern Iowa, and March Madness. You know it's coming, but you can't wait for it to end. Or, in this case, a better solution.

Our winter season has been one for the record books. With it, has come more than the usual amount of snow removal and the use of street chemicals applied to city streets. But, once moisture seeps into street joints and cracks then freezes and thaws repeatedly so begins the growing yield of potholes.

Extreme weather conditions have a stronghold on when street crews can repair problem areas around the city. It doesn't matter what type of mixture is being applied. Unless you have the right conditions and repair the section of the street to a new state, expect to feel the thunk every time you drive your car.

Sioux Falls may be on the upside now that the first day of Spring has arrived. The weather has provided much-needed melting but we still have a ways to go. That being said, here is what you can do if you keep dodging around potholes that are not being repaired.

Click on the City of Sioux Falls website for potholes.

Type in the address

Pin the location

Don't call 911

This is the best course of action. See something, say something. Give our Sioux Falls Street Department some room to maneuver and pave the way for a smoother ride.

