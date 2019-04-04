Where to Find South Dakota High School Baseball Information

High school baseball season has arrived in South Dakota. From schedules to stats, here's where you can find everything you need to know.

With high school baseball not sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, information can sometimes be scattered and hard to come by. Sometimes it comes down to knowing someone within the program to get all the information.

Over the last couple of years, teams in both Class A and Class B have used GameChanger as a hub. GameChanger has full information regarding schedules for each team and also standings. Getting stats, however, requires access from the team's manager (in most cases) or a subscription to the service.