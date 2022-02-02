Where To Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Forget that fat-furball named Phil on the east coast. Let's head west for the Pacific blue and green grass for the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This is the week the stars come out on the PGA Tour. And not just the celebrities who will be playing alongside the professionals for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which begins Thursday. No, the three golf courses -- Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Spyglass Hill, and, of course, Pebble Beach -- also have their yearly star turn.

But yes, the celebrities and athletes from other sports are back after being forced to sit out the past two events because of COVID-19 concerns. Among those set to compete this week include Bill Murray, Darius Rucker, Ray Romano, Macklemore, Alfonso Ribeiro, Mia Hamm, Jake Owen, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The tournament is played across the three courses over the first three rounds, with the final round at Pebble Beach.

