Which Are the Best Public High Schools in South Dakota?

Sometimes bigger is better.

In South Dakota, several of the largest high schools in the state are in the top ten ranking of the state's best high schools.

Along with using traditional data from the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Educational Statistics, and the U.S. Census Bureau, the website Niche.com decided to rank the best schools in America on what they call the 'entire student experience'.

To do that, they de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores and instead included things like diversity, clubs and activities, sports, and even food.

When all of those factors were considered, Washington High School in Sioux Falls reigned supreme in South Dakota.

The school received its highest marks in diversity and extracurricular activities, while its lowest grade was in the food category:

Diversity: A+

Clubs and Activities: A

Sports: A

Administration: A-

Teachers: A-

Academics: B+

Health and Safety: B+

College Prep: B+

Resources and Facilities: B

Food: B-

Overall, three Sioux Falls public high schools were among the Top Ten in the state, including the schools with the two biggest enrollments - Roosevelt (2,451 students) and Lincoln (2,052 students).

Hill City High School is the smallest high school in the Top Ten with just 154 students.

BEST PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS IN SOUTH DAKOTA (Niche.com overall grade)

Washington High School – Sioux Falls (A) Brandon Valley High School – Brandon (A) Hill City High School – Hill City (A-) Dakota Valley High School – North Sioux City (A-) Lincoln High School – Sioux Falls (A-) Hamlin High School – Hayti (A-) Roosevelt High School – Sioux Falls (A-) Brookings High School – Brookings (B+) Mitchell High School – Mitchell (B+) Stevens High School – Rapid City (B+)

