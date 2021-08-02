Which is South Dakota’s Favorite Cheap Beer?

I love a good craft beer as much as the next person, but sometimes, especially in the dog days of summer, nothing goes down smoother than a tall, cold cheap beer.

You remember cheap beer, don't you?

Long before every flavor you could possibly imagine was shoved into a can or bottle or before we started importing fancy, expensive beers from all over the globe, your local grocery store, bar, bowling alley, or garage fridge was stocked full of one of only about five of six different kinds of inexpensive suds.

Get our free mobile app

And no one complained.

Well, to prove there is still a thriving market for those budget brews, BestLife looked a recent study from Workshopedia, which examined the Google Trends from each of the 50 states to determine which 'trashy beer' (in their words) was the go-to choice in each locale, based on searches for the 36 most popular inexpensive beers in America.

NaturalLight.com

What they found in South Dakota was that we back a winner, in this case, Natural Light, a 1977 creation of beer mogul Anheuser-Busch.

It's not just the top cheap choice of the Mount Rushmore State, it also topped the searches in nine other states that encompass all parts of the country: Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

As for the go-to budget beers in the other 40 states:

Michelob Ultra (7) - Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee

Bud Light (4) - Alaska, Iowa, Massachusetts, West Virginia

Coors Light (4) - Arizona, California, Minnesota, Nevada

Keystone Light (3) - Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska

Budweiser (3) - New Hampshire, North Dakota, Wyoming

Yuengling (3) - Florida, Kansas, Pennsylvania

Keystone (2) - Oklahoma, Oregon

Stroh's (2) - Michigan, Ohio

Busch (1) - Missouri

Coors (1) - New Mexico

Lone Star (1) - Texas

Genesee (1) - New York

Miller Genuine Draft (1) - Indiana

Miller Light (1) Illinois

Narragansett (1) - Rhode Island

National Bohemian (1) - Maryland

Old Style (1) - Wisconsin

Pabst Blue Ribbon (1) - Montana

Rainier (1) - Washington

Schafer (1) New Jersey

MY FAVORITE BEERS