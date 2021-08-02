Which is South Dakota’s Favorite Cheap Beer?
I love a good craft beer as much as the next person, but sometimes, especially in the dog days of summer, nothing goes down smoother than a tall, cold cheap beer.
You remember cheap beer, don't you?
Long before every flavor you could possibly imagine was shoved into a can or bottle or before we started importing fancy, expensive beers from all over the globe, your local grocery store, bar, bowling alley, or garage fridge was stocked full of one of only about five of six different kinds of inexpensive suds.
And no one complained.
Well, to prove there is still a thriving market for those budget brews, BestLife looked a recent study from Workshopedia, which examined the Google Trends from each of the 50 states to determine which 'trashy beer' (in their words) was the go-to choice in each locale, based on searches for the 36 most popular inexpensive beers in America.
What they found in South Dakota was that we back a winner, in this case, Natural Light, a 1977 creation of beer mogul Anheuser-Busch.
It's not just the top cheap choice of the Mount Rushmore State, it also topped the searches in nine other states that encompass all parts of the country: Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.
As for the go-to budget beers in the other 40 states:
- Michelob Ultra (7) - Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee
- Bud Light (4) - Alaska, Iowa, Massachusetts, West Virginia
- Coors Light (4) - Arizona, California, Minnesota, Nevada
- Keystone Light (3) - Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska
- Budweiser (3) - New Hampshire, North Dakota, Wyoming
- Yuengling (3) - Florida, Kansas, Pennsylvania
- Keystone (2) - Oklahoma, Oregon
- Stroh's (2) - Michigan, Ohio
- Busch (1) - Missouri
- Coors (1) - New Mexico
- Lone Star (1) - Texas
- Genesee (1) - New York
- Miller Genuine Draft (1) - Indiana
- Miller Light (1) Illinois
- Narragansett (1) - Rhode Island
- National Bohemian (1) - Maryland
- Old Style (1) - Wisconsin
- Pabst Blue Ribbon (1) - Montana
- Rainier (1) - Washington
- Schafer (1) New Jersey