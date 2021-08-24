Which Job Opening in the Sioux Falls School District is For You?

There are currently over 250 open positions in the Sioux Falls School District from full-time teaching to substitute teachers and support staff.

With the Sioux Falls School District celebrating its 150th Anniversary this year, they find themselves going through a growth spurt like an adolescent leaping into teenage life. Not to dwell on the COVID world we live in now, but the need for more staff has never been higher.

In a recent article, the daily need for substitute teachers in Sioux Falls is astronomical.

Those open jobs in the district include teachers, substitute teachers, professionals, food service, athletics, clerical, custodial, and after-school programming. All of the open positions are listed on the SFSD website with links to apply online.

Adding two new schools to the district has also placed added pressure on filling open positions. Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School both opened for the 2021-2022 school year.

Jobs are abundant here in Sioux Falls and, the quality of life is like no other.