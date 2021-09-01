Which South Dakota Tourist Destination Made the ‘Most Overrated’ List?
As you travel the highways and byways of America on a late-summer road trip there are a number of places vying to get you to pay a visit.
But not every famous tourist spot is a winner. One person's 'must-see attraction' is another's 'tourist trap'.
According to BuzzFeed, a thread started by Reddit user u/EggsAndBeerKegs asked people to single out what they believed were the most overrated travel spots in the country.
One South Dakota destination made the list of 18.
Wall Drug in western South Dakota has been around since the early 1930s, drawing in weary travelers with promises of free ice water, cheap doughnuts and coffee, and a whole host of offbeat items and exhibits.
But it's not everyone's cup of tea.
Here's one Reddit user's take on the iconic destination:
'Driving from Wisconsin you see Wall Drug billboards for hundreds of miles. As a kid we stopped there and it seemed like a massive place full of candy and toys. As an adult I stopped there with my wife (so she could experience it) and it was way smaller than I remember and full of crap you wouldn't want to buy.'
Wall Drug isn't alone.
There are 17 other spots on BuzzFeed's list which includes some pretty heavy hitters:
- Hollywood Boulevard - Holywood, California
- Plymouth Rock - Plymouth, Massachusetts
- Fountain of Youth - St. Augustine, Florida
- UFO Museum - Roswell, New Mexico
- Clearwater, Florida
- Walt Disney World — Orlando, Florida
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Mike's Pastry - Boston, Massachusetts
- Niagara Falls, New York
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Gum Wall - Seattle, Washington
- Bourbon Street - New Orleans, Louisana
- Haight-Ashbury - San Francisco, California
- Rockefeller Center Christmas - New York City
- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Amish Country - Pennsylvania
- Times Square - New York City