As you travel the highways and byways of America on a late-summer road trip there are a number of places vying to get you to pay a visit.

But not every famous tourist spot is a winner. One person's 'must-see attraction' is another's 'tourist trap'.

According to BuzzFeed, a thread started by Reddit user u/EggsAndBeerKegs asked people to single out what they believed were the most overrated travel spots in the country.

One South Dakota destination made the list of 18.

Credit: Christine Manika (TSM)

Wall Drug in western South Dakota has been around since the early 1930s, drawing in weary travelers with promises of free ice water, cheap doughnuts and coffee, and a whole host of offbeat items and exhibits.

But it's not everyone's cup of tea.

Here's one Reddit user's take on the iconic destination:

'Driving from Wisconsin you see Wall Drug billboards for hundreds of miles. As a kid we stopped there and it seemed like a massive place full of candy and toys. As an adult I stopped there with my wife (so she could experience it) and it was way smaller than I remember and full of crap you wouldn't want to buy.'

Get our free mobile app

Wall Drug isn't alone.

There are 17 other spots on BuzzFeed's list which includes some pretty heavy hitters:

Hollywood Boulevard - Holywood, California

Plymouth Rock - Plymouth, Massachusetts

Fountain of Youth - St. Augustine, Florida

UFO Museum - Roswell, New Mexico

Clearwater, Florida

Walt Disney World — Orlando, Florida

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Mike's Pastry - Boston, Massachusetts

Niagara Falls, New York

Las Vegas, Nevada

Gum Wall - Seattle, Washington

Bourbon Street - New Orleans, Louisana

Haight-Ashbury - San Francisco, California

Rockefeller Center Christmas - New York City

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Amish Country - Pennsylvania

Times Square - New York City

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State