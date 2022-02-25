Which States Are South Dakotans Moving to the Most?

Which States Are South Dakotans Moving to the Most?

The state of South Dakota is in the middle of a population boom, but that doesn't mean people arent' leaving for one reason or another. Whether it's to further their education, employment, or personal reasons; a number of other states are seeing native South Dakotans set up roots on their soil.

You may be wondering which states are bringing in the most South Dakotans? As it turns out, the vast majority are moving in big numbers to two states in particular.

The two states that are attracting the most South Dakotans

Minnesota: This shouldn't be that much of a surprise. The states of Minnesota and South Dakota are connected in many ways and the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is attractive for a lot of individuals in terms of employment and education. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5,777 people from South Dakota established residency in Minnesota in 2019.

Iowa: The Hawkeye State comes in second, in terms of how many South Dakotans have moved there in recent years. The last official number, according to the U.S. Census Bureau is 3,613 in a one-year period.

Nebraska came in third place with 1,620 individuals, while our neighbor to the north, North Dakota drew in 1,218 people. The state of Texas brought in over 1,000 South Dakotans as well.

A few states didn't manage to snag a single person from South Dakota. This includes:

New York

Rhode Island

Delaware

Maine

Connecticut

Kentucky

District of Columbia

Story Source: U.S. Census Bureau

