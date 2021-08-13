White Sox win ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched the movie "Field of Dreams." Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel.

Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the "Field of Dreams" game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season.

Get our free mobile app

"Being able to walk it off was definitely one of the best moments of my career, for sure," said Anderson, who sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and to their cars -- after a light-and-fireworks show -- at the made-from-scratch stadium.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees in the top of the ninth off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (7-2), as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield.