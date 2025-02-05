Who Are South Dakota and Nebraska Rooting for in the Big Game?

It's a pretty polarizing matchup in the big game this season coming up on Sunday in New Orleans.

On one hand, we have the Chiefs fatigue, and on the other, the obnoxious, rude, and frankly unlovable fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's safe to say you'll be hard pressed to find someone without a strong opinion on the game other than: can nobody win?

Somebody has to, and we'll all find out late Sunday night who will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

According to a report from Betway, both South Dakota and neighboring Nebraska are in firm support of one team: The Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's the data, that is based on positive and negative sentiment nationwide:

Based on the data, it appears there are a lot more folks in Idaho of all places rooting for the Birds than even in Pennsylvania. And South Dakotans are firmly in the Chiefs camp, ranking third in the country.

The most popular bet this year so far for the big game? Here's your answer from ProFootballTalk:

The most popular Super Bowl bet is on the Eagles moneyline, according to BetMGM. The Eagles opened as +110 underdogs, which means a $100 bet will pay $110 if they win. The Chiefs opened as -130 favorites, which means a bettor has to wager $130 to win $100 if the Chiefs win. With more money coming in on the Eagles, those lines have started to shift, with the Eagles now at even odds at many sports books, and the Chiefs down to -120.

Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast on FOX on Sunday, a 5:30 Central start time from New Orleans.

Source: Betway and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

