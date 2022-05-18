Who Do USD and SDSU Play in The 2022 MVFC-Big Sky Challenge?

The 2022 College Football schedules continue to become clearer. For all Missouri Valley Football Conference teams, the early portion of the season has been highlighted recently by showdowns with teams from the Big Sky Conference.

Last season, the MVFC bested the 6 game series against the Big Sky 4-2.

Since the Challenge Series began in 2017, the MVFC has won each season's series, and owns an overall record of 20-12 against their FCS neighbors to the West.

This Fall, South Dakota will take part in two games in the series, traveling to face the Montana Grizzlies on September 10th, then hosting Cal Poly at home in Vermillion the following weekend on September 17th.

As for the SDSU Jackrabbits, they will defend their home turf on Saturday, September 10th against UC Davis.

Other games in this season's series include Montana at Indiana State, North Dakota at Northern Arizona, and Sacramento State at Northern Iowa. All three of those contests will be a part of the second weekend of action on September 17th.

Last season, USD finished 7-5 overall with a 5-3 conference mark, falling to Southern Illinois in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. SDSU had a historic season, finishing 11-4 overall and falling in the Semifinal to Montana State.

For full schedules for both the Jacks and the Coyotes, visit their official sites here:

GoYotes and GoJacks

Source: FCS Football Twitter

