Who Do You Call When You Need a Walk-Off, Polo!

All they had to do is get a base hit in the bottom of the 9th inning and the Minnesota Twins fired blanks. Again! Moving on to the bottom of the 10th inning, repeat. In Wednesday's series finale against the Cleveland Indians, Jorge Polanco comes to bat in the bottom of the 11th inning with the bases loaded and becomes the hero. Again! Twins win 8-7.

The Twins bench already loaded up their water bottles rushed the field to shower Polanco after his 3rd walk-off win in 4 days. And you can make that a career 7 to his credit.

After the Indians scored a run in each of the first five innings, Miguel Sano sends a 2-run double in the fifth which was part of a 5-run frame for the Twins. Cleveland would tie in the top of the 9th inning.

Now, it's off to face the bad boys of the Broncs. Minnesota is in New York to take on the Yankees through the weekend. Tonight, right-hander John Grant (4-6) gets the start for the Twins and Jameson Taillon (7-4) leads off for the Yankees. The first pitch is 6:05 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.