Who Else Gets Red, Itchy, Welts from Bug Bites?

I love all things summer. I don't mind the heat, the humidity, an occasional sunburn, or even sweating profusely on one of those sweltering 97 degree summer days.

For the record, I also have no aversion to summer vacations, either.

There's really only one thing synonymous with the summer months that I detest, that's bugs.

I am fortunate enough to be one of those people who is like a Shoney's breakfeast buffet for any blood sucking beast.

It doesn't matter what I'm doing. It could be something as simple as walking the dog to mowing the yard. I end up being a magnet, for gnats, skeeters, chiggers, you name it.

A couple of days later, my ankles and legs are covered in gross, red welts, that has me itching more often than a blue tick hound in dire need of a flea bath.

Like me, if you're fortunate enough to suffer from bug bite allergies, you will be happy to hear the city of Sioux Falls plans to continue their efforts to control the mosquito population in the city.

As Dakota News Now reports, targeted sprays will continue between the hours of 8 PM and 1 AM in different regions of the city on the days that weather conditions permit.

The city also plans to spray bike trails one to two times a week. Usually between the hours of 3 AM and 7 AM. Targeted spraying might also occur evenings between 10 PM to 1 AM on occasion.

Denise Patton, Sioux Falls Health Program Coordinator told Dakota News Now, "We put forth every effort to make sure we are not spraying people, pets, etc., it’s not going to hurt them, but just out of respect for people walking down the sidewalk. I know when our sprayers are going up and down the streets, if they see somebody, they will manually shut off the spray.”

Find out when and where the next mosquito control spray will happen here.

You can also receive spray notifications via text message. Simply text the word SPRAY to 888-777.

