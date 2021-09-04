Recently an in-depth study was done by the folks over at zimbio.com, asking this simple, yet fascinating question. Let's take a look at some of the results.

I was born in the year 1983. Ronald Reagan was president, Return of the Jedi was at the top of the box office for the year, the Washington Redskins won the Super Bowl, and the biggest album of the year (for the second year running) was Michael Jackson's Thriller. Based on that, I would have picked Michael Jackson to be the most famous person in the year I was born. But, according to this list, I'm wrong.

Get our free mobile app

Zimbio ranks Eddie Murphy as the most popular celebrity of that year. Once I did a deep dive on just what Murphy accomplished that year, it's hard to argue. He was still a regular cast member on the wildly popular Saturday Night Live, starred in hit movies like 48 Hrs. and Trading Places, and was also coming off his massively successful standup comedy special Delirious.

What about if you were born in 1966? The answer? Clint Eastwood. That one's an obvious choice. He was the king of the western in those days and was drawing gigantic crowds to his movies.

Want to go back even further? Zimbo ranks Frank Sinatra as the most famous person from 1960, Elvis Presley in 1956, James Dean in 1955, and Marilyn Monroe took the top spot in 1954.

As for the more recent past, the number one ranking went to Julia Roberts in 1990, Oprah Winfrey in 1993, Tom Hanks in 1994, Leonardo Dicaprio in 1997, and Michael Jordan in 1998.

It's a list that will surely take you down memory lane and is well worth a look. Who was the most famous person the year you were born? Check out the full list here and find out for yourself!

Story Credit: zimbio.com