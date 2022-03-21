Why Is a Nebraska College Student Visiting Every Town in South Dakota?

Why Is a Nebraska College Student Visiting Every Town in South Dakota?

Those of us who already live in South Dakota are very familiar will the many reasons that make living in the Rushmore State great. Let's be honest, the quality of life here in South Dakota is tough to beat.

But what about the person who doesn't know the first thing about South Dakota. Why would someone thinking of relocating to a new state ultimately pick South Dakota as their new home?

Enter Seth Varner. Now through the end of July, Varner, a college student from Nebraska intends to become the ultimate spokesperson for the 40th state in the nation.

Varner told Dakota News Now, he got this crazy idea shortly after the pandemic began in March of 2020. He was tired of being stuck at home, bored out of his mind, after being sent home from college. So he called up a buddy and said, "Hey you want to visit all 531 towns in Nebraska with me?" His buddy said sure, so they started a Facebook page, and according to Varner, it blew up. Once they had finished their journeys, they documented all their experiences in a book that Varner wrote.

Then Varner turned his attention to Iowa. In 2021, he and his buddies visited all 939 incorporated communities in Iowa. Like Nebraska, once they visited every Iowa town, they wrote another ultimate travel guidebook. Now in 2022, they've got the state of South Dakota in their travel crosshairs.

According to Dakota News Now, Varner and two friends have already visited 68 South Dakota towns so far this year with the goal of documenting every town's history and sharing their travel adventures on Facebook.

He's already made stops in cities like Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Vermillion, Scotland, and Madison. Varner claims to have done some crazy things along the way too. For instance in Madison, a local flight school heard about Varner's travels and reached out to him offering the opportunity to see the city of Madison from the air. Varner and his travel team were able to take aerial photos of the city of Madison.

Another cool South Dakota stop was Varner's visit to the Abby Normal's Museum of the Strange in Harrisburg. There, he and his friends were able to hold a 3-foot alligator, which he claims was pretty wild!

So far along the journey, Varner has also made stops at Falls Park in Sioux Falls, and USD in Vermillion.

When Varner's South Dakota travels conclude later this July, he plans to take a couple of months to write a book about all of the many selling points of the Rushmore State. If everything goes as planned, the book should be available for sale in September. He hopes to be able to get his "Ultimate Guide to South Dakota" book in some actual stores here in the state.

The book will detail all of his many experiences while visiting South Dakota. It will contain tons of pictures from the various cities, along with each city's history. There will also be numerous South Dakota restaurant suggestions. Basically, as Varner puts it, the book will ultimately be a virtual hodgepodge of all things South Dakota.

Dakota News Now is reporting, that people will be able to follow along on Varner's South Dakota journey from now through July by visiting Wandermore's Visit310SouthDakota on Facebook.

Source: Dakota News Now

