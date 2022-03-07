Why Is South Dakota Honoring Quarterback Tom Brady?

South Dakota is preparing to honor one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Tom Brady, the former signal-caller of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots who recently retired, (unless of course, he changes his mind) is about to be recognized by South Dakota lawmakers via a special piece of legislation that is being introduced by Senator Troy Heinert a Democrat from Mission, South Dakota and a handful of other state lawmakers.

According to Dakota News Now, Heinert is one of a group of bipartisan lawmakers spearheading Senate Commemoration 818 that will recognize and honor the legacy of Tom Brady. The 44-year-old NFL quarterback recently hung up his helmet and retired after 22 seasons in the league. During his illustrious career, Brady amassed 29 NFL playoff victories and 7 Super Bowl rings. He is guaranteed to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he becomes eligible in 5-years.

Get our free mobile app

As a fan of the Miami Dolphins, even I begrudgingly acknowledge that Brady is probably the best NFL quarterback to ever play the game. (I mean, he has owned the Dolphins for the past 20+ years! Then again, who hasn't?)

But like me, you might be asking yourself, why is South Dakota honoring him? It's not like he's from here.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers behind Senate Commemoration 818 all agree Brady the man, represents so many of the values of everyday South Dakotans, such as hard work, perseverance, and a strong, competitive spirit.

Heinert, told Dakota News Now, that he and his youngest son are also HUGE Tampa Bay fans, and the joy the two of them experienced watching Brady lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory will never be forgotten.

As Dakota News Now reports, it is not uncommon for South Dakota lawmakers to introduce commemorations for a variety of things. For example, commemorations this year are also being introduced to honor a variety of championship high school teams. Another will honor the city of Tabor, while another commemoration is planned to honor "Onion Ring", a world-class bucking horse, that earned the 2021 World Champion saddle bronc title and for his high caliber performance on the national stage.

Unless another South Dakota lawmaker decides to block Senate Commemoration 818, it will more than likely not be discussed in either chamber of the legislature.

I guess Brady has yet to comment on the matter. He's probably too busy planning his un-retirement announcement.

Source: Dakota News Now

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.