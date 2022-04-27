Wild Calamity Walk-Of Win For Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Baseball is a funny game, the story goes, and Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase and the Minnesota Twins chipped in with another chapter.

The difference between winning and losing can sometimes be so small — and so strange. Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown in the bottom of the ninth inning, capping a chaotic play that gave the Twins two runs for a wild 5-4 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Miguel Sanó had the final hit for the Twins — and his ill-advised move on the bases wound up helping them win their fifth game in a row.

Wednesday night former Twins pitcher Michael Pineda (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers against the team he spent the previous four seasons with. RHP Joe Ryan (2-1, 1.69 ERA) pitches for the Twins in the middle game of the series.