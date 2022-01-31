Wild’s Jordan Greenway Gets 3-year, $9 Million Extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild and left-wing Jordan Greenway have agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract extension. It runs through the 2024-25 season.
The 24-year-old Greenway has four goals, nine assists, and a career-high plus-17 rating in 33 games this season. He is third on the team with 82 hits.
The 6-foot-6, 231-pound Greenway has thrived on a line with fellow heavy hitters Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno. Greenway made his debut with the Wild four years ago.
The Wild are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and face the Blackhawks Wednesday night (2/2) in Chicago.
