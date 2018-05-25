Will Chris Paul Play in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals?
The Houston Rockets are up 3-2 in their Western Conference Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, but it's not all rainbows and roses for the Rockets.
Will Chris Paul play in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals?
That is the questions the Houston Rockets are unfortunately dealing with right now.
Paul has been dealing with multiple injury issues all year including a hamstring injury and some sort of ankle or foot issue as well.
The hamstring issue though may sideline CP3 for Game 6.
Game 6 will be played in Oakland on Saturday and between now and then Paul will undergo plenty of treatment to get him ready and multiple reports have it as a game time decision as to whether or not he will be ready for what could be a close out game for Houston as they try to advance to the NBA Finals.