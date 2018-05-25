The Houston Rockets are up 3-2 in their Western Conference Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, but it's not all rainbows and roses for the Rockets.

Will Chris Paul play in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals?

That is the questions the Houston Rockets are unfortunately dealing with right now.

Paul has been dealing with multiple injury issues all year including a hamstring injury and some sort of ankle or foot issue as well.

The hamstring issue though may sideline CP3 for Game 6.