Will Iowa Schools Soon Require Face Masks?

After 18 long months, the Hawkeye State saw its first COVID-19 case the debate over the value of wearing face masks is still ongoing according to Dakota News Now.

"Even as the COVID-19 death toll in Iowa tops 6,400 people, discussions have shifted away from vaccination efforts and more toward masks following a federal judge’s ruling temporarily blocking a state law banning mask mandates in schools" -Dakota News Now.

For Iowa state courts the discussions over a mask mandate ban being restored specifically in the case of school districts have often resulted in heated meetings over the matter of whether to require face masks.

And as we have seen over the past 18 months the pandemic has resulted in continuous changes in wearing masks or not wearing masks depending on state regulations, private business's wishes, and personal preferences involving wearing or not wearing a mask.

Which has sadly made not only those in school districts frustrated but health care officials as well.

Source: Dakota News Now

