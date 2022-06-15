Wisconsin Women’s and Men’s Basketball to Play Game at MLB Park

The creativity of college sports continues to amaze me as there will be a couple of upcoming college basketball games that will have everyone talking.

Wisconsin men's and women's basketball will each play an upcoming game at a Major League Baseball ballpark.

According to a release from the basketball programs, the Wisconsin men's basketball team will play Stanford and the women's team will play TCU.

The games will take place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers, with the games being dubbed the "Brew City Battle".

Here are the details and full press release from the school.

MADISON, Wis. – Play Ball! Wisconsin Athletics is excited to announce the Aurora Health Care "Brew City Battle," a groundbreaking event featuring both the Wisconsin men's and women's basketball teams competing in a doubleheader at American Family Field on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The first basketball games ever played at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin women's team will face Kansas State followed by the UW men's team taking on Stanford.

Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Donors to athletics and men's and women's basketball season ticket holders will be provided priority access to tickets through pre-sales the week of July 18 (more details to come in early-July). Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on July 26. Note that one ticket is valid for both games, and the event is not part of either the men's or women's season ticket packages for the 2022-23 season.

Fans can also log on to brewcitybattle.com and register to receive email alerts regarding ticket details, premium hospitality options, unique experiences and other event information.

The teams will also play in future years, with the Wisconsin women's team traveling to K-State in 2023 and the Wisconsin men's squad facing the Cardinal in a to-be-determined neutral site in California in 2024. Dates for both future games are to be determined.

"Playing a game at American Family Field has been a vision for quite some time and I am so excited to see it become a reality," men's head coach Greg Gard said. "We want to thank the Brewers and Intersport for their efforts and partnership in bringing this dream to life. We are always looking to play in exciting venues and competitions and the chance to be the first-ever basketball event at the Brewers stadium is going to be an unforgettable experience for both our athletes and fans."

"We are absolutely thrilled for our team to be competing in the Brew City Battle," women's head coach Marisa Moseley said. "This doubleheader with our men's program is an incredible opportunity for not only our players, but also for our fans to experience Badger basketball in such a unique environment. Being able to play on the home field of the reigning NL Central champions and just down the road from the NBA Champions, sets the stage for a great event. This is an unbelievable platform for girls and women in sports as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and we can't wait to see you all there."

Adding a signature event to the opening week of the 2022-23 college basketball season, the Brew City Battle will be the first college basketball event staged in a baseball-only park since San Diego played San Diego State at Petco Park in 2015.

The court at the Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle will be positioned across the infield, with center court near the pitcher's mound. Temporary seating will be installed just beyond second base along with additional field-level seating around the court to provide a premium fan experience. Tickets for on-field seats will be all-inclusive with a variety of food and beverage options. Additionally, nearly all of the existing seating areas of American Family Field will be available. A rendering of the court layout is embedded below.