With Canadians Ready to Join Online Betting World, What Can Their Team Do at the World Cup?

If you have been following the legal online sports betting news from America, trying to track when certain states will be able to join in the fray, something may have slipped under your radar.

Canada has passed single-game wagering (C-218), and many residents will be able to bet on most sports at some point in 2022. Each province has its own time schedule, so some may be able to wager on events before others can.

Right now, here is a list of the sportsbooks that have expressed an interest in opening up the Great White North.

● BetMGM

● Caesars

● DraftKings

● FanDuel

● Hard Rock

● PointsBet

● theScore Bet

Most of the people around Canada should be able to wager on sports and horse racing at some point this season, which could be big news if they want to back two teams that might have breakout 2022s.

The Toronto Blue Jays will start the 2022 Major League Baseball campaign (whenever, or if, it ever starts) as one of the darlings of bettors around North America, thanks in large part to their run in 2021. Amazingly, the Blue Jays won 91 games and finished fourth in the American League East, one game behind the two WIld Card teams, Boston and New York. But there is plenty of hype now, and Toronto will start the year as co-third choice to win its third World Series, and first since 1993, at odds of +1100.

Right after the World Series is played, the 2022 World Cup will take center stage for the first time in the fall, as the event heads to the desert of Qatar to see which team is going to hoist the Jules Rimet Trophy.

France is the defending champion, but for the first time since 1986, it looks like Canada is going to be in the tournament.

The Canadian team leads CONCACAF World Cup qualifying by four points over Mexico and USA, and has an eight-point lead over fourth-place Panama, with just three games left. Because of the way the games play out in March, Canada is all but assured to go: but can this team make some noise at the World Cup?

If you look at the current FIFA Coca-Cola World Rankings, Canada is well down the list at 33. But those rankings have a lot to do with past performance, so they have to be taken with a grain of salt. Mexico and the USA are 12 and 13 in the rankings, and Canada is unbeaten in a group with them.

You can get Canada at +20000 odds to win the World Cup, so most sportsbooks do not think it is possible. But those odds will drop once the groups come out. Maybe it could be worth taking them to advance to the knockout Round-of-16. This team is pretty good and will make some noise at the World Cup.

How can you bet Canada at the World Cup?

I would wait to see which group the team is in, and then look for them to advance out as one of the top two teams in the group. You are going to get decent odds.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

