If you live and work in South Dakota's third-largest city you're enjoying a huge perk.

According to a new 24/7 Wall St. ranking, Aberdeen (population 27,660) has the shortest average commute times among American cities of 25,000 or more.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that workers in the 'Hub City' have an average commute of just 10.9 minutes, which is a far cry from the national average of 26.9 minutes.

That shorter drive time to work adds up over time.

Compared to the national average, commuters in Aberdeen spend the equivalent of seven fewer days behind the wheel each year.

SHORTEST COMMUTE TIMES IN AMERICA (average time)

Aberdeen, South Dakota (10.9 minutes) Rexburg, Idaho (12.1 minutes) Dodge City, Kansas (12.2 minutes) Laramie, Wyoming (12.9 minutes) Helena, Montana (13 minutes) Pullman, Washington (13.2 minutes) Mount Pleasant, Michigan (13.3 minutes) Garden City, Kansas (13.4 minutes) Quincy, Illinois (13.5 minutes) Cedar City, Utah (13.6 minutes)

In all, 27 cities in the United States with a population of 25,000 or more have average commutes of less than 15 minutes.

Eight of those are in South Dakota's neighboring states:

Laramie, Wyoming (12.9 minutes)

Helena, Montana (13 minutes)

Grand Forks, North Dakota (13.7 minutes)

Kearney, Nebraska (14 minutes)

Dubuque, Iowa (14.6 minutes)

Winona, Minnesota (14.6 minutes)

Bozeman, Montana (14.8 minutes)

Great Falls, Montana (14.8 minutes)

Overall, Montana, Kansas, Utah, and Illinois led the way with three cities each that had average commutes of less than 15 minutes.

