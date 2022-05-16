WR 1? Former Cyclone Lazard Poised for Breakout Season in GB

The Green Bay Packers will lean heavily on the receivers currently on the roster to produce in 2022, and one area native has a big opportunity to prove he belongs a top the depth chart this season and beyond.

The well chronicled departures of Davante Adams and Marques Valdez-Scantling this offseason left a gaping hole of production amongst the Packers wide receivers.

The franchise added wideouts in both free agency and the draft, but the fact that marquee players weren't added in either signals that the organization views former Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard as a key piece moving forward.

After a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, the undrafted Cyclone wideout joined the Packers in December of 2018.

Now entering his fifth year in the league, Lazard has shown steady growth both statistically, as well as in his chemistry with veteran Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This past season, Lazard posted career highs in catches (40), yards (513), and touchdowns (8). Over his career, the veteran has 1,448 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

This year, Lazard will presumably take on a feature role. Both Adams and Valdez-Scantling were ahead of Lazard on the depth chart, which gives the veteran plenty of room to move up.

The Packers signed Sammy Watkins this offseason via free agency, and also drafted a trio of wide receivers, most notably North Dakota State's Christian Watson in the second round.

Regardless, Lazard's continued development, chemistry with Rodgers, and veteran leadership make him a very important player for the Packers heading into this season. We'll see if the former Cyclone is up to the challenge, and if he can cement himself among the premier wideouts on the roster and in the division.

