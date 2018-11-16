WWE Live will be making a stop in Sioux Falls prior to the big Royal Rumble event in Phoenix.

WWE Live (house show) returns to Sioux Falls and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, January 19, 2019. This is your chance to see the stars of the WWE Smackdown brand including AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and the New Day before they head to Phoenix for the Royal Rumble the week after.

Currently, the WWE is advertising a championship match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles for the show (card and lineup subject to change).

Tickets for WWE Live go on sale Friday, November 30 and will be available on Ticketmaster or the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office. Prices range from $18 to $103 per ticket.