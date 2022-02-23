Wyoming Trucker Knocks Ice Off Truck In Satisfying Video

You've probably had enough of the sub-zero weather that we've been blessed with the past couple of days and I don't blame you. Between the cold temps and the winter weather that we're getting visually from this arctic blast, it does lead to things that you don't normally see.

A truck driver driving through Wyoming stopped his rig and took a video of his truck, covered in ice. So, he did the most logical thing you do when you see a bunch of ice hanging off your vehicle. You kick it. And it feels good. Not just doing it yourself, but watching it on a video, is so satisfying. It's like it relaxes you and almost get a rush from it at the same time. It must be like Beavis and Butthead when they see fire.

Check it out for yourself.

Doesn't it make you feel awesome watching the ice just fall off the truck? It's almost like it's shredded from the side of the frame. It just slides off with the driver's kick and man, I'm motivated to go and kick the giant icebergs that have gathered on mine and my coworker's vehicles now.

I'm sure you've seen the meme where it shows someone doing a high kick and refers to kicking the ice off your car, this video is that times 100. I hope you feel as inspired as I do after this to go and conquer the day. Just tackle every obstacle like an ice-covered semi. That's pretty good, I should write a book.

