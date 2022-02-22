The Top 5 ‘Least Snowy’ Sioux Falls Winters

OK. Dock me right there. The title. Least Snowy. Is that even possible? But, I think you catch my drift. Pun Intended! If you look out the window today, on February 22, 2022, you see a bit of snow on the ground. Aside from the 8-inch dump, we received back in December most of anything that resembles Winter was gone. But it got me wondering, what were the top five years for the least amount of snow.

I strongly dislike tackling such stories. I like to leave them to the people who know what a high-pressure system is, or why a barometer does, what it does. But I'll take a stab.

Number 1. 1930-31 5.4 total inches of snow.

OK. I get this one. It was the Dirty Thirties! The grasshoppers had chowed on anything all green that summer. It didn't rain for like 6 years during the Dirty Thirties. I'm sure though, it was cold. Cold, bare, brown, and depressing. If you're fortunate enough to have a grandparent that could remember that year, ask them to reflect on that winter today. Heck, record them telling you the story. And listen close!

Number 2. 1986-87 8.1 total inches of snow.

I think my wife and I were living in Green Bay that year. I remember shoveling and shoveling in Green Bay and my Dad telling me on the phone, I don't think we've had much at all this year. 5'7" Spud Web of the Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Slam Dunk Competition. By the way, that was about the last time that award meant anything.

Number 3. 1967-68 9.1 total inches of snow.

A good friend of mine used to say Karma's a Bitch and She's Undefeated. I'm almost scared to type this scary statistic. The following year was, you guessed it, the snowiest ever winter for Sioux Falls in 1968-69. Cross your fingers and hope like the dickens I'm not cross-referencing this post next year.

Number 4. 1894-95 9.9 inches of snow.

According to historians and Wikipedia, Milton S. Hershey establishes the Hershey Chocolate Company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I'd like one of those little Hershey squares right now. Almonds, please!

Number 5. 1980-81 10.8 Inches of snow.

We'll give credit on this one to the late Eddie Van Halen and the rock band Van Halen. I know that's a reach, but they played a gig at the Sioux Falls Arena in October 1980 so let's just say they brought us good luck that year. If you were at that show on October 15, 1980, Shout out to you and thank you for sharing this story with the person you were allegedly at the concert with. And can someone please call Jeff or Danny at B 102.7 and request Running With The Devil?

We had a good hit back in December 2021 with about 7 inches of snow. I suspect one of the Phil Schrecks or Jay Trobecs of the TV world will see this and do a feature story on it. I'll be watching for it. And expecting a cross-post from them when they write their digital story with a credit mention. Hey, I need the pageviews.

