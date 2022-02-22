Former Iowa Hawkeye Hitchens Cut by Chiefs

The NFL offseason is officially underway, and one former area college standout is now a free agent, as the Kansas City Chiefs officially released former Iowa linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Tuesday.

The move will save the Chiefs reportedly over 8 million dollars on this year's salary cap.

Get our free mobile app

Hitchens, who will be 30 before the start of next season, is sure to draw some interest from across the league after finishing his fourth season with the Chiefs. Last year, Hitchens posted 80 total tackles and an interception in 15 games.

For his career, the former Hawkeye has 685 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles.

Wisconsin v Iowa Getty Images loading...

In college, Hitchens starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes, where he was a four-year letter winner, and led the conference in tackles during his junior season. Hitchens was taken in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

With the move, the Chiefs now have more than 11 million in Salary Cap Space as the offseason continues to progress.

Source: CBSSports and Pro Football Reference

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS