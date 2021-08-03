You Can Watch Crazy Sturgis Rally Action Live On These Webcams

The 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially kicks off Friday, August 6, 2021, at 7 AM until August 15, 2021, at 7:00 PM. But unofficially things are underway right now.

Thousands of motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts are already descending on the small South Dakota town of Sturgis for fun, frivolity, and freakishness.

Let's say you don't have time to slide on your leathers, fire up your Harley, and head out to the Black Hills but you'd still like to do some people-watching? You are so in luck.

It just so happens that there are webcams set up all around Sturgis so that you can follow some real-time street-side shenanigans.

These three cams are live streaming at the Sturgis Liquor on Lazelle Street, Main Street, and Junction Ave. Intersection from the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum at 999 Main Street, and The Hotel Sturgis on Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been held annually in Sturgis, South Dakota, and the surrounding Black Hills area since 1938. The Rally consistently draws thousands of people from all over the world for the 10-day event.