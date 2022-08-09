You’ll Love Mind-Blowing Food From Sioux Falls ‘Ghost Kitchens’!

The first thing you might be asking is, "What exactly is a 'ghost kitchen'?". I know I did the first time I heard the phrase.

A ghost kitchen, (also known as a dark kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant, virtual kitchen, shadow kitchen, commissary kitchen, or cloud kitchen) is not a kitchen inhabited by the ghost of your grandmother.

Although considering my grandma had real magic when it came to pot roast, that would be really nice.

Ghost kitchens are -

are food prep operations with no waiters, no dining room and no parking lot – really, no public presence whatsoever.In short, ghost kitchens are physical spaces for operators to create food for off-premises consumption.- The Conversation

In other words, a ghost kitchen could be set up in one of your favorite Sioux Falls restaurant's kitchens, like for instance, Chili's. According to Jodi Schwan's Pigeon605 and Sioux Falls Business, Chili's has a ghost kitchen preparing a menu for delivery app consumption only of the Italian restaurant chain, Maggiano's.

Another ghost kitchen operating out of Fazoli's is Wow Bao.

It features Asian steamed bao buns that are filled with savory or sweet ingredients. The menu includes potstickers, dumplings and three Asian-flavored chicken bowls. - Jodi Schwan/Sioux Falls Business

Here is a short list of just some of the other ghost kitchens you can order from in Sioux Falls:

MrBeast Burger, Chicken Sammy's, and Fresh Set ghost kitchen out of Red Robin

Tender Shack from Outback Steakhouse

Pure Gold from Qdoba

To find out even more about the tasty online-only goodies available in Sioux Falls see Sioux Falls Business by Jodi Schwan.

Sources: Sioux Falls Business and Pigeon605 by Jodi Schwan and The Conversation