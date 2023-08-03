Your 2023 Insider Guide to Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings are in the thick of Training Camp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Training Center in Eagan. Here's everything you need to know.

The Vikings will be looking to build on last season's 13-4 record.

Tickets are $5 for adults 17 and older, and kids 17 and younger get in for free for all daytime sessions. Both of those admission prices increase by $5 for night practices, with adults being charged $10, and kids admission set at $5.

All autograph sessions are for kids 17 and younger.

2023 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Schedule

S AT 8/5: Noon - 5pm (2:30 pm practice). Safeties autographs.

Noon - 5pm (2:30 pm practice). Safeties autographs. SUN 8/6: Noon - 5pm (2:30 pm practice). Wide receivers autographs.

Noon - 5pm (2:30 pm practice). Wide receivers autographs. MON 8/7: Noon - 5pm (2:30 pm practice). Quarterbacks autographs.

Noon - 5pm (2:30 pm practice). Quarterbacks autographs. TUE 8/8: 5pm - 10pm (7:00 pm practice).

5pm - 10pm (7:00 pm practice). SAT 8/12: 1:30 pm - 5pm (3:15 pm practice). Inside linebackers autographs.

1:30 pm - 5pm (3:15 pm practice). Inside linebackers autographs. SUN 8/13: Noon - 5pm (2:30 pm practice). Defensive line autographs.

Noon - 5pm (2:30 pm practice). Defensive line autographs. WED 8/16: TBA (TBA practice). Offensive autographs. [Titans joint practice]

TBA (TBA practice). Offensive autographs. [Titans joint practice] THU 8/17: TBA (TBA practice). Cornerbacks autographs. [Titans joint practice]

TBA (TBA practice). Cornerbacks autographs. [Titans joint practice] WED 8/23: TBA (TBA practice). Offensive line autographs. [Cardinals joint practice]

TBA (TBA practice). Offensive line autographs. [Cardinals joint practice] THU 8/24: TBA (TBA practice). [Cardinals joint practice]

Viktor the Viking, the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders and Vikings Legends will be visiting the Autograph Zone each day to greet fans, take pictures and sign autographs.

The Vikings Table food truck will be on site every day of Vikings Training Camp. You can stop by for new mouth-watering menu creations. Proceeds from every meal purchased at Vikings Table go directly to free meals for youth and families in need.

