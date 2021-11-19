You’ve Heard “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” Now Do It in Sioux Falls
We're just days away from one of the biggest holidays of the year and yet, there are so many people in our city who have very little to be thankful for. Homelessness and hopelessness seem to go hand-in-hand.
St. Francis House in Sioux Falls has been trying to move people from homelessness to hope since 1987. But they haven't done it alone. Community support has meant everything to them in reaching their mission goals.
This Saturday for the 5th Time St. Francis House is asking for the community to participate in its "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" event.
This St. Francis House tradition always occurs during Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week and this year is no different.
This Saturday, November 20, the event begins starting with registration at 10:30 AM, (you can also register online) followed by a short program at the Memorial for the Homeless in our community, located at 6th and the Big Sioux River, behind the Lutheran Social Services Center for New Americans building (300 E. 6th St).
The mile walk concludes at the St. Francis House, located at 210 North Sherman Avenue.
Walkers are asked to fill a new or gently used backpack with 15 pounds of essential items. For instance:
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Razors
- Body wash
- Deodorant
- Socks
- Hats
- Gloves
- Sweatshirts
- Hand warmers
- Canned food
The reason for this is for walkers to have some idea of what it's like to carry all your worldly possessions with you.
Backpacks will be collected at the end of the walk for distribution to other charitable organizations that also serve the homeless community.
If you would like to participate, but not walk, you can drop off backpacks at the St. Francis House every day from 8 AM to 8 PM.
To find more ways to help, call 605-334-3879, ext. 12, or visit their website.
