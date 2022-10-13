1 NDSU Plays Host to #2 SDSU Saturday in Historic Matchup

It's not often that you get matchups of #1 vs. #2 teams in College Football. It's rare enough that Saturday's game is in fact just the second ever regular season matchup of top two teams in FCS history.

Not only is a great rivalry with a ton of history, but the implications of the regular season matchup cannot be matched.

While the winner will assuredly either retain or take the top spot in the rankings moving forward, the loser will surely have another shot in the postseason.

SDSU and NDSU have met 214 times in their history, and the 215th matchup should be must-see-TV.

Both teams are 5-1 with a perfect record against FCS competition. The two programs have dominated the Missouri Valley Football Conference, with at least one of the two claiming every title since 2011.

Here's a snippet on the overall series record and how things went down last year in Brookings:

Last year, South Dakota State scored on three long touchdown drives in the first half and held off second-ranked North Dakota State for a 27-19 victory to retain the Dakota Marker. Notably, NDSU leads the all-time series, 63-44-5, including a 10-8 advantage in Dakota Marker games. South Dakota State has won four of the last six Dakota Marker matchups.

It's a 2:30 kickoff on Saturday from the Fargo Dome, you won't want to miss it!

Source: Valley-Football.org

