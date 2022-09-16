I'll be very honest here - I am guilty of breaking three-fourths of the rules here. These kitchen guidelines were put together by someone who claims that having all this stuff on your counters creates "counter-stress".

This may be true, but I've noticed that these advice gurus with the "a place for everything & everything in its place" philosophies tend to have homes with a lot more "places" to put crap!

That being said, at least one of these suggestions is common sense. The rest? You decide.

Things You Shouldn't Keep On Your Kitchen Counters

Source: Meghan Jones/Reader's Digest