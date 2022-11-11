Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile.

South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota have seen their first snowfall of the season but nowhere near the amount that parts of Utah have received.

And then there is the Alta Ski Area in Utah. For the last three weeks, it's been snowing like crazy. So much, Alta has recorded 100 inches of snow. In one 48-hour period, Alta had 32 inches.

You have to be thrilled if you're a resort owner with a settled base depth of 62 inches.

Just earlier this month Alta replaced their triple chair with a new six-person detachable lift.

A bit closer to home, skiers in Minnesota are hitting the slopes.

Accompanied by a winter cold snap the Wild Mountain Ski Resort near Taylor Falls, Minnesota is the first ski resort in the nation to open for the season.

