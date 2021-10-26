2 Former NBA Stars Now Have Sons on the Sioux Falls Skyforce

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are the closest thing to the pros that the city of Sioux Falls has and on a nightly basis you are watching current and former NBA players who are one step away from being back on an NBA court.

As the 2021-2022 season is about to start in the NBA G-League, the Sioux Falls Skyforce have released their training camp roster and it has some very interesting names.

Not only are there multiple two-way players who will go back and forth to the Miami Heat, but there are two former NBA stars who have sons on the roster as well.

Ron Artest III the son of the great Ron Artest and Trey Mourning, the son of the great Alonzo Mourning are both on the training camp roster for Sioux Falls.

Artest III played his college ball at Cal State Northridge and Mourning played at Georgetown.

The two-way players on the roster are Caleb Martin out of Nevada and Marcus Garrett out of Kansas.

The rest of the roster includes Jimma Gatwech, Kieran Hayward, Jay Henderson, Antwain Johnson, Brandon Knight, Martin Krampelj, Joel Ntambwe, Micah Potter, Ja'Vonte Smart, Dru Smith, Michael Smith, and DJ Stewart Jr.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce opted out of the NBA G League season last year due to COVID-19 but will be back playing home games at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are the direct affiliate of the Miami Heat and if you would like more information on the team, tickets and more, you can visit their website.

