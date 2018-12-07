2018-19 ESPN 99.1 High School Basketball Broadcast Schedule
High school basketball season has arrived and this season we are bringing you more games than we ever have before.
ESPN 99.1 will broadcast 41 regular season basketball games between December 8th and February 26th. Season highlights include a season-opening Roosevelt/O'Gorman rivalry game, the Edith Sanford Breast Center Basketball Classic at the Sanford Pentagon featuring two of the top-ranked girl's basketball teams from the country, a Washington/Lincoln doubleheader, and Harrisburg hosting Washington and O'Gorman.
Our postseason coverage will include the SoDak 16 on March 1-2, and the combined state AA basketball tournament March 14-16 in Rapid City.
Jerry Palleschi will be on the call for every game this season on ESPN 99.1.
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Girls/Boys
|12/8/18
|O'Gorman
|Roosevelt
|7:00
|Boys
|12/11/18
|Lincoln
|Washington
|7:00
|Girls
|12/13/18
|Roosevelt
|Washington
|7:00
|Boys
|12/14/18
|O'Gorman
|Lincoln
|5:30
|Boys
|12/14/18
|Hopkins, MN
|Lincoln
|7:00
|Girls
|12/15/18
|St. Michael/Albertville, MN
|Lincoln (Pentagon)
|12:30
|Girls
|12/15/18
|Hopkins, MN
|O'Gorman (Pentagon)
|2:00
|Girls
|12/18/18
|Lincoln
|Washington
|7:00
|Boys
|12/20/18
|O'Gorman
|Lincoln
|7:00
|Girls
|12/21/18
|Lincoln
|Roosevelt
|7:00
|Boys
|1/3/19
|Washington
|Roosevelt
|7:00
|Girls
|1/4/19
|Washington
|Roosevelt
|7:00
|Boys
|1/7/19
|Brandon Valley
|Roosevelt
|7:00
|Girls
|1/10/19
|Washington
|O'Gorman
|6:00
|Girls
|1/10/19
|Washington
|O'Gorman
|7:30
|Boys
|1/12/19
|Lincoln
|Roosevelt
|7:00
|Girls
|1/15/19
|Harrisburg
|Roosevelt
|7:00
|Boys
|1/17/19
|Brookings
|Washington
|7:00
|Boys
|1/18/19
|Harrisburg
|Washington
|7:00
|Boys
|1/22/19
|Brandon Valley
|Washington
|7:00
|Boys
|1/24/19
|Washington
|Lincoln
|5:30
|Girls
|1/24/19
|Washington
|Lincoln
|7:00
|Boys
|1/25/19
|Lincoln
|O'Gorman
|7:00
|Girls
|1/28/19
|Washington
|Harrisburg
|7:00
|Girls
|1/29/19
|O'Gorman
|Harrisburg
|7:00
|Boys
|2/1/19
|Harrisburg
|O'Gorman
|7:00
|Girls
|2/5/19
|Roosevelt
|O'Gorman (Pentagon)
|6:00
|Girls
|2/5/19
|Roosevelt
|O'Gorman (Pentagon)
|7:30
|Boys
|2/8/19
|Rapid City Central
|Lincoln
|5:30
|Girls
|2/8/19
|Rapid City Central
|Lincoln
|7:15
|Boys
|2/9/19
|Rapid City Stevens
|Lincoln
|12:30
|Girls
|2/10/19
|Rapid City Stevens
|Lincoln
|2:00
|Boys
|2/14/19
|Brandon Valley
|Roosevelt
|7:00
|Boys
|2/15/19
|Aberdeen Central
|Lincoln
|7:00
|Girls
|2/16/19
|Roosevelt
|Washington
|1:00
|Girls
|2/19/19
|Lincoln
|O'Gorman
|7:00
|Boys
|2/21/19
|O'Gorman
|Washington
|5:30
|Girls
|2/21/19
|O'Gorman
|Washington
|7:00
|Boys
|2/22/19
|Harrisburg
|Lincoln
|7:00
|Boys
|2/23/19
|Aberdeen Central
|Washington
|3:00
|Girls
|2/26/19
|Roosevelt
|Lincoln
|7:00
|Boys
|3/1/19
|SoDak 16
|SoDak 16
|TBD
|Girls
|3/2/19
|SoDak 16
|SoDak 16
|TBD
|Boys
|3/14/19 - 3/16/19
|State AA Tournament
|State AA Tournament
|TBD
|Combined
All games can be heard on ESPN 99.1, on our online live stream, and also on our new ESPN 99.1 mobile app!