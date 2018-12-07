2018-19 ESPN 99.1 High School Basketball Broadcast Schedule

2018-19 ESPN 99.1 High School Basketball Broadcast Schedule

South Dakota Public Broadcasting

High school basketball season has arrived and this season we are bringing you more games than we ever have before.

ESPN 99.1 will broadcast 41 regular season basketball games between December 8th and February 26th. Season highlights include a season-opening Roosevelt/O'Gorman rivalry game, the Edith Sanford Breast Center Basketball Classic at the Sanford Pentagon featuring two of the top-ranked girl's basketball teams from the country, a Washington/Lincoln doubleheader, and Harrisburg hosting Washington and O'Gorman.

Our postseason coverage will include the SoDak 16 on March 1-2, and the combined state AA basketball tournament March 14-16 in Rapid City.

Jerry Palleschi will be on the call for every game this season on ESPN 99.1.

DateAwayHomeTimeGirls/Boys
12/8/18O'GormanRoosevelt7:00Boys
12/11/18LincolnWashington7:00Girls
12/13/18RooseveltWashington7:00Boys
12/14/18O'GormanLincoln5:30Boys
12/14/18Hopkins, MNLincoln7:00Girls
12/15/18St. Michael/Albertville, MNLincoln (Pentagon)12:30Girls
12/15/18Hopkins, MNO'Gorman (Pentagon)2:00Girls
12/18/18LincolnWashington7:00Boys
12/20/18O'GormanLincoln7:00Girls
12/21/18LincolnRoosevelt7:00Boys
1/3/19WashingtonRoosevelt7:00Girls
1/4/19WashingtonRoosevelt7:00Boys
1/7/19Brandon ValleyRoosevelt7:00Girls
1/10/19WashingtonO'Gorman6:00Girls
1/10/19WashingtonO'Gorman7:30Boys
1/12/19LincolnRoosevelt7:00Girls
1/15/19HarrisburgRoosevelt7:00Boys
1/17/19BrookingsWashington7:00Boys
1/18/19HarrisburgWashington7:00Boys
1/22/19Brandon ValleyWashington7:00Boys
1/24/19WashingtonLincoln5:30Girls
1/24/19WashingtonLincoln7:00Boys
1/25/19LincolnO'Gorman7:00Girls
1/28/19WashingtonHarrisburg7:00Girls
1/29/19O'GormanHarrisburg7:00Boys
2/1/19HarrisburgO'Gorman7:00Girls
2/5/19RooseveltO'Gorman (Pentagon)6:00Girls
2/5/19RooseveltO'Gorman (Pentagon)7:30Boys
2/8/19Rapid City CentralLincoln5:30Girls
2/8/19Rapid City CentralLincoln7:15Boys
2/9/19Rapid City StevensLincoln12:30Girls
2/10/19Rapid City StevensLincoln2:00Boys
2/14/19Brandon ValleyRoosevelt7:00Boys
2/15/19Aberdeen CentralLincoln7:00Girls
2/16/19RooseveltWashington1:00Girls
2/19/19LincolnO'Gorman7:00Boys
2/21/19O'GormanWashington5:30Girls
2/21/19O'GormanWashington7:00Boys
2/22/19HarrisburgLincoln7:00Boys
2/23/19Aberdeen CentralWashington3:00Girls
2/26/19RooseveltLincoln7:00Boys
3/1/19SoDak 16SoDak 16TBDGirls
3/2/19SoDak 16SoDak 16TBDBoys
3/14/19 - 3/16/19State AA TournamentState AA TournamentTBDCombined

All games can be heard on ESPN 99.1, on our online live stream, and also on our new ESPN 99.1 mobile app!

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: Articles, Overtime, Sports

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