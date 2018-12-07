2018-19 ESPN 99.1 High School Basketball Broadcast Schedule

High school basketball season has arrived and this season we are bringing you more games than we ever have before.

ESPN 99.1 will broadcast 41 regular season basketball games between December 8th and February 26th. Season highlights include a season-opening Roosevelt/O'Gorman rivalry game, the Edith Sanford Breast Center Basketball Classic at the Sanford Pentagon featuring two of the top-ranked girl's basketball teams from the country, a Washington/Lincoln doubleheader, and Harrisburg hosting Washington and O'Gorman.

Our postseason coverage will include the SoDak 16 on March 1-2, and the combined state AA basketball tournament March 14-16 in Rapid City.

Jerry Palleschi will be on the call for every game this season on ESPN 99.1.

Date Away Home Time Girls/Boys 12/8/18 O'Gorman Roosevelt 7:00 Boys 12/11/18 Lincoln Washington 7:00 Girls 12/13/18 Roosevelt Washington 7:00 Boys 12/14/18 O'Gorman Lincoln 5:30 Boys 12/14/18 Hopkins, MN Lincoln 7:00 Girls 12/15/18 St. Michael/Albertville, MN Lincoln (Pentagon) 12:30 Girls 12/15/18 Hopkins, MN O'Gorman (Pentagon) 2:00 Girls 12/18/18 Lincoln Washington 7:00 Boys 12/20/18 O'Gorman Lincoln 7:00 Girls 12/21/18 Lincoln Roosevelt 7:00 Boys 1/3/19 Washington Roosevelt 7:00 Girls 1/4/19 Washington Roosevelt 7:00 Boys 1/7/19 Brandon Valley Roosevelt 7:00 Girls 1/10/19 Washington O'Gorman 6:00 Girls 1/10/19 Washington O'Gorman 7:30 Boys 1/12/19 Lincoln Roosevelt 7:00 Girls 1/15/19 Harrisburg Roosevelt 7:00 Boys 1/17/19 Brookings Washington 7:00 Boys 1/18/19 Harrisburg Washington 7:00 Boys 1/22/19 Brandon Valley Washington 7:00 Boys 1/24/19 Washington Lincoln 5:30 Girls 1/24/19 Washington Lincoln 7:00 Boys 1/25/19 Lincoln O'Gorman 7:00 Girls 1/28/19 Washington Harrisburg 7:00 Girls 1/29/19 O'Gorman Harrisburg 7:00 Boys 2/1/19 Harrisburg O'Gorman 7:00 Girls 2/5/19 Roosevelt O'Gorman (Pentagon) 6:00 Girls 2/5/19 Roosevelt O'Gorman (Pentagon) 7:30 Boys 2/8/19 Rapid City Central Lincoln 5:30 Girls 2/8/19 Rapid City Central Lincoln 7:15 Boys 2/9/19 Rapid City Stevens Lincoln 12:30 Girls 2/10/19 Rapid City Stevens Lincoln 2:00 Boys 2/14/19 Brandon Valley Roosevelt 7:00 Boys 2/15/19 Aberdeen Central Lincoln 7:00 Girls 2/16/19 Roosevelt Washington 1:00 Girls 2/19/19 Lincoln O'Gorman 7:00 Boys 2/21/19 O'Gorman Washington 5:30 Girls 2/21/19 O'Gorman Washington 7:00 Boys 2/22/19 Harrisburg Lincoln 7:00 Boys 2/23/19 Aberdeen Central Washington 3:00 Girls 2/26/19 Roosevelt Lincoln 7:00 Boys 3/1/19 SoDak 16 SoDak 16 TBD Girls 3/2/19 SoDak 16 SoDak 16 TBD Boys 3/14/19 - 3/16/19 State AA Tournament State AA Tournament TBD Combined

All games can be heard on ESPN 99.1, on our online live stream, and also on our new ESPN 99.1 mobile app!