Former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert is accustomed to competing for championships at the collegiate level. The Jackrabbits shared a Missouri Valley Conference title and advanced to the FCS Playoffs all of his four seasons in Brookings.

Now, as the Britton, South Dakota native gets ready for the 2018 NFL Draft in three weeks, he might just find himself being selected by a team that knows about winning it all at the professional level.

Reports out of Philadelphia say the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have the two-time All-American as their projected first round pick in the draft - with the 32nd and and final selection.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is quoting NFL Draft experts like ESPN's Mel Kiper and The Ringer's Danny Kelly both anticipating the Eagles will add Goedert to their already talented tight end corp, which includes Zach Ertz, who was third in the league with 74 catches for 824 yards last season. He also caught eight touchdown passes.

Ertz caught seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Goedert finished his career at SDSU with 198 receptions for 2,988 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven TD's during his senior season.

The 2018 NFL Draft runs Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.