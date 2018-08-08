2018 NFL Preseason Week 1 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls

Preseason NFL football has arrived, and if you're thirsty for some football you'll have a chance to watch six live games this week.

Every week during the NFL season we will take a look at what games will be shown locally in the Sioux Falls market. This gives us a chance to inform you on what games you can watch over-the-air or through cable, but also gives the chance to track how many of the NFL teams that we will see.

Preseason football is a little different. We have two local TV stations that have contracts with the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers to be their preseason affiliates. So, if you're a fan of one of those two teams, you can watch each preseason game they play. Otherwise, most of the other live games will be broadcasted on NFL Network.

Live games are available to watch this week each day Thursday through Sunday. NFL Network will have four games available over those days, including doubleheaders on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, August 9: Cleveland @ NY Giants, 6:00 CT, NFL Network

Thursday, August 9: Tennessee @ Green Bay, 7:00 CT, KDLT

Thursday, August 9: Dallas @ San Francisco, 9:00 CT, NFL Network

Friday, August 10: Atlanta @ NY Jets, 6:30 CT, NFL Network

Friday, August 10: Detroit @ Oakland, 9:30 CT, NFL Network

Saturday, August 11: Minnesota @ Denver, 8:00, KSFY

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. NFL distribution maps and schedules are put out by the staff at 506Sports. Preseason schedules and times can also be found through KSFY-TV (Minnesota Vikings), and KDLT-TV (Green Bay Packers).