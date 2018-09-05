The NFL is finally back and here in the Sioux Falls market, we will have an opportunity to settle in to watch seven games this week.

Each week throughout the season we will keep you updated on the games that the local affiliates will be showing. FOX (KTTW) and CBS (KELO-TV) will have the regional games again this season. As normal, we will be able to see all of Minnesota's games this season, along with a majority of Green Bay and Denver's.

Throughout this year, we will also keep you updated on what teams the market has been able to watch. Will we see all 32? Last year we were fairly close.

The NFL season begins on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Other primetime games this week include Sunday Night Football and two Monday Night Football games to start the year.

FOX will have this week's doubleheader and it will feature the 49ers vs. Vikings in the 12:00 spot, followed by the Cowboys vs. Panthers at 3:25 PM.

CBS will only have a single game this week. KELO-TV will be showing Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Chargers starting at 3:05. Please note, there will NOT be an early game shown on CBS at 12:00.

NFL Week 1 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, September 6: Atlanta @ Philadelphia, 7:20, NBC

Sunday, September 9: San Francisco @ Minnesota, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, September 9: Kansas City @ Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05, CBS

Sunday, September 9: Dallas @ Carolina, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, September 9: Chicago @ Green Bay, 7:20, NBC

Monday, September 10: New York Jets @ Detroit, 6:10, ESPN

Monday, September 10: Los Angeles Rams @ Oakland, 9:20, ESPN

Here on ESPN 99.1 we will also bring you a triple-header of NFL action on Sunday

Sunday, September 9: Jacksonville vs. NY Giants (12:00)

Sunday, September 9: Seattle vs. Denver (3:00)

Sunday, September 9: Chicago vs. Green Bay (7:20)

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List)

Arizona:

Atlanta: 1

Baltimore:

Buffalo:

Carolina: 1

Chicago: 1

Cincinnati:

Cleveland:

Dallas: 1

Denver:

Detroit: 1

Green Bay: 1

Houston:

Indianapolis:

Jacksonville:

Kansas City: 1

Los Angeles Chargers: 1

Los Angeles Rams: 1

Miami:

Minnesota: 1

New England:

New Orleans:

New York Giants:

New York Jets: 1

Oakland: 1

Philadelphia: 1

Pittsburgh:

San Francisco: 1

Seattle:

Tampa Bay:

Tennessee:

Washington:

