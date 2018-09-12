A majority of the country will watch the first meeting of the season between the Vikings and Packers this weekend. We'll see it here in Sioux Falls, but we are missing out on one marquee game.

NFL Week 2 will kick off on Thursday night when the Baltimore Ravens travel to Cincinnati to meet the Bengals in an AFC North clash. The game will be available on NFL Network.

There is a strong slate of Sunday games during Week 2. FOX will have the single game this week on the cable networks, and the highlighted game will be the 116th meeting between the Vikings and Packers.

CBS will have this week's doubleheader. The early game will have the local connection with Kansas City. The Chiefs are on the road this week in Pittsburgh. Most of the country will receive the Chiefs/Steelers game in the 12:00 slot.

The main late afternoon CBS game this week is the New England Patriots meeting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here in Sioux Falls, we will not receive that game. We will be like most of the country west of the Mississippi River and elect to take the Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos matchup.

Sunday Night Football sees an NFC East meeting between the Giants and Cowboys. Monday Night Football will close Week 2 as the Seattle Seahawks travel to Chicago.

NFL Week 2 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, September 13: Baltimore @ Cincinnati, 7:20, NFL Network

Sunday, September 16: Minnesota @ Green Bay, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, September 16: Kansas City @ Pittsburgh, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, September 16: Oakland @ Denver, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, September 16: NY Giants @ Dallas, 7:20, NBC

Monday, September 17: Seattle @ Chicago, 7:15, ESPN

Here on ESPN 99.1 we will also bring you a double-header of NFL action on Sunday

Sunday, September 16: Minnesota @ Green Bay (12:00)

Sunday, September 16: New England @ Jacksonville (3:25)

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List)