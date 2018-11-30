2018 South Dakota Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced

27 athletes from eight of the nine Class 11AAA teams were selected as first-team members by members of the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Brandon Valley and Roosevelt tied for the most selections at eight each. Washington placed four, while both Lincoln and Aberdeen Central added two to the list. O'Gorman, Watertown, and Rapid City Stevens each had one selection on the first-team. Rapid City Central was the only team that did not have a first-team selection.