2021 College Football Bowl Games Here on ESPN

Due to the start times and games overlapping, here are the games included in our schedule of the College Football Bowl Series:

Tuesday, December 28

5:00 PM AutoZone Liberty Bowl:

Mississippi State @ Texas Tech

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia @ Minnesota

Wednesday, December 29

1:00 PM New Era Pinstripe Bowl:

Maryland @ Virginia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl

Clemson @ Iowa State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Oregon @ Oklahoma

Thursday, December 30

1:00 PM TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Tennessee @ Purdue

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Pittsburgh @ Michigan State

Friday, December 31

1:30 PM Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Cincinnati @ Alabama

Capital One Orange Bowl

Georgia @ Michigan

Saturday, January 1

12:00 PM PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma State @ Notre Dame

Rose Bowl-Capital One Venture X

Utah @ Ohio State

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Baylor @ Ole Miss

Monday, January 10

6:00 PM AT&T National Championship