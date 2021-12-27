2021 College Football Bowl Games Here on ESPN
Due to the start times and games overlapping, here are the games included in our schedule of the College Football Bowl Series:
Tuesday, December 28
5:00 PM AutoZone Liberty Bowl:
Mississippi State @ Texas Tech
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
West Virginia @ Minnesota
Wednesday, December 29
1:00 PM New Era Pinstripe Bowl:
Maryland @ Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl
Clemson @ Iowa State
Valero Alamo Bowl
Oregon @ Oklahoma
Thursday, December 30
1:00 PM TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee @ Purdue
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Pittsburgh @ Michigan State
Friday, December 31
1:30 PM Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Cincinnati @ Alabama
Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia @ Michigan
Saturday, January 1
12:00 PM PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Oklahoma State @ Notre Dame
Rose Bowl-Capital One Venture X
Utah @ Ohio State
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Baylor @ Ole Miss
Monday, January 10
6:00 PM AT&T National Championship