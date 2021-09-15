2021 Sanford International Offers Multiple Ticketing Options

From an all-inclusive full view of #18 to the casual fan looking to enjoy a nice afternoon on the golf course, the Sanford International has plenty to offer in regards to tickets.

The 2021 Sanford International takes place Wednesday, September 15 through Sunday, September 19 at Minnehaha Country Club. Fans are able to watch all of the events unfold through the weekend.

Thursday's pro-am event is open and free for the public to attend. Tee times begin as early as 7:00 AM and continue through 2:20 PM. Gates will close at 6:00 PM on Thursday night.

Friday through Sunday will feature the PGA Tour Champions tournament. Fans are able to purchase single-day passes, weekend passes, family passes, and Club Cambria tickets for each day.

Single-day admission is $20 per adult. Children 15 and younger, first responders, active duty, reserve, veterans, and Retired U.S. Military personnel are able to attend the Sanford International each day for free.

A family package is available for $70 that includes two grounds passes for both Saturday and Sunday. The family package also includes a $20 voucher to be used at the concession stand.

Club Cambria is also available for the tournament. The club is located between holes 10 and 18 and provides the best view of all of the action. Fans that purchase Club Cambria tickets will also enjoy an all-inclusive experience that includes food and beverages throughout the day. Single-day Club Cambria tickets are $250, while a weekend pass can be purchased for $675.

Fans can get more information on tickets and can purchase them online through the Sanford International. Enjoy the golf this weekend.