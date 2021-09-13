2021 Sanford International Tees Off This Week with Huge Lineup

The 2021 Sanford International tees off this week in Sioux Falls and they have a stacked lineup of golfers for this years event.

The Sanford International begins this week with the Pro AM open to the public on Thursday and the actual tournament starts Friday and will run through Sunday at Minnehaha Country Club.

This year's field is loaded and includes some of the biggest names in golf over the last 30 years from Davis Love III, John Daly, Vijay Singh, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Tom Byrum and Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker.

Here's a look at the rest of the 2021 Sanford International field which includes so many huge golf names.

Allen, Michael

Allenby, Robert

Ames, Stephen

Andrade, Billy

Armour III, Tommy

Austin, Woody

Beckman, Cameron

Beem, Rich

Bertsch, Shane

Broadhurst, Paul

Browne, Olin

Bryant, Brad

Byrum, Tom

Calcavecchia, Mark

Cejka, Alex

Choi, K.J.

Clarke, Darren

Couples, Fred

Daly, John

Dawson, Marco

Day, Glen

DiMarco, Chris

Dodd, Stephen

Duke, Ken

Dunlap, Scott

Els, Ernie

Estes, Bob

Flesch, Steve

Frost, David

Funk, Fred

Furyk, Jim

Gillis, Tom

Gogel, Matt

Goosen, Retief

Goydos, Paul

Haas, Jay

Herron, Tim

Janzen, Lee

Jiménez, Miguel Angel

Jobe, Brandt

Jones, Kent

Karlsson, Robert

Kelly, Jerry

Langer, Bernhard

Leaney, Stephen

Lehman, Tom

Love III, Davis

Maggert, Jeff

Mayfair, Billy

McKenzie, David

Mediate, Rocco

Micheel, Shaun

Mize, Larry

Montgomerie, Colin

Olazábal, José María

Pampling, Rod

Parel, Scott

Parnevik, Jesper

Pate, Jerry

Pavin, Corey

Pernice Jr., Tom

Petrovic, Tim

Pride, Dicky

Quigley, Brett

Sauers, Gene

Senden, John

Short, Jr., Wes

Sindelar, Joey

Singh, Vijay

Stricker, Steve

Tanigawa, Ken

Tiziani, Mario

Toms, David

Triplett, Kirk

Waldorf, Duffy

Wood, Willie

Over the years since the tournament began, the golfers have raved about the quality of the event, the tremendous fan support and the course itself.

Expectations are that this year will be no different and fans should be treated to another spectacular three days of golf this week.

For more information on the 2021 Sanford International, ticket information or for details about this years field of players, you can visit their website.