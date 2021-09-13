2021 Sanford International Tees Off This Week with Huge Lineup
The 2021 Sanford International tees off this week in Sioux Falls and they have a stacked lineup of golfers for this years event.
The Sanford International begins this week with the Pro AM open to the public on Thursday and the actual tournament starts Friday and will run through Sunday at Minnehaha Country Club.
This year's field is loaded and includes some of the biggest names in golf over the last 30 years from Davis Love III, John Daly, Vijay Singh, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Tom Byrum and Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker.
Here's a look at the rest of the 2021 Sanford International field which includes so many huge golf names.
Allen, Michael
Allenby, Robert
Ames, Stephen
Andrade, Billy
Armour III, Tommy
Austin, Woody
Beckman, Cameron
Beem, Rich
Bertsch, Shane
Broadhurst, Paul
Browne, Olin
Bryant, Brad
Byrum, Tom
Calcavecchia, Mark
Cejka, Alex
Choi, K.J.
Clarke, Darren
Couples, Fred
Daly, John
Dawson, Marco
Day, Glen
DiMarco, Chris
Dodd, Stephen
Duke, Ken
Dunlap, Scott
Els, Ernie
Estes, Bob
Flesch, Steve
Frost, David
Funk, Fred
Furyk, Jim
Gillis, Tom
Gogel, Matt
Goosen, Retief
Goydos, Paul
Haas, Jay
Herron, Tim
Janzen, Lee
Jiménez, Miguel Angel
Jobe, Brandt
Jones, Kent
Karlsson, Robert
Kelly, Jerry
Langer, Bernhard
Leaney, Stephen
Lehman, Tom
Love III, Davis
Maggert, Jeff
Mayfair, Billy
McKenzie, David
Mediate, Rocco
Micheel, Shaun
Mize, Larry
Montgomerie, Colin
Olazábal, José María
Pampling, Rod
Parel, Scott
Parnevik, Jesper
Pate, Jerry
Pavin, Corey
Pernice Jr., Tom
Petrovic, Tim
Pride, Dicky
Quigley, Brett
Sauers, Gene
Senden, John
Short, Jr., Wes
Sindelar, Joey
Singh, Vijay
Stricker, Steve
Tanigawa, Ken
Tiziani, Mario
Toms, David
Triplett, Kirk
Waldorf, Duffy
Wood, Willie
Over the years since the tournament began, the golfers have raved about the quality of the event, the tremendous fan support and the course itself.
Expectations are that this year will be no different and fans should be treated to another spectacular three days of golf this week.
For more information on the 2021 Sanford International, ticket information or for details about this years field of players, you can visit their website.
Jefferson High School