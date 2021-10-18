2021 South Dakota All-State Soccer Teams Announced
The South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association has announced its selections for the 2021 South Dakota All-State Soccer Teams.
Champions were crowned this past weekend for high school soccer as West Central (Class A Girls), Sioux Falls Christian (Class A Boys), Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Class AA Girls), and Yankton (Class AA Boys) took home the titles in their respective divisions. Now the SDHSSCA has made its player selections for each class.
Over 30 Sioux Falls metro area athletes were selected for this year's all-state teams. All four Sioux Falls public schools plus Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, O'Gorman, Tea Area, and Sioux Falls Christian were represented.
Class A Girls All-State
- Grace Bass, Dakota Valley
- Megan Brady, Vermillion
- Brooke Deckert, Tea Area
- Cambell Fischer, West Central
- Rylee Haldeman, West Central
- Moriah Harrison, SF Christian
- Riley Leicht, Groton Area
- Aftyn Murray, Tea Area
- Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley
- Sydney Shock, SF Christian
- Lily Sidel, West Central
Class A Boys All-State
- Matt Bird, SF Christian
- Hunter Cherveny, Belle Fourche
- Ryan Del Monaco, Tea Area
- Eli Gillet, SF Christian
- Tristin Hendricks, Belle Fourche
- Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Vermillion
- Ean Minnaert, Tea Area
- Aaron Nelson, St. Thomas More
- Alex Pies, Tea Area
- Tyson Reitsma, SF Christian
- Tom Solono, St. Thomas More.
Class AA Girls All-State
First Team
- Kylea Becker, RC Central
- Libby Castelli, O'Gorman
- Soraya Espino, Roosevelt
- Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Central
- Katelyn Hanson, Watertown
- Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central
- Bresha Keegan, RC Stevens
- Mia Mullenmeister, Mitchell
- Avery Nelson, Lincoln
- Breanna Reagan, RC Stevens
- Tyreese Zacher, Brandon Valley
Second Team
- Maddix Archer, Brookings
- Shea Ellender, RC Stevens
- Sydney Hage, Harrisburg
- Keyera Harmon, RC Central
- Morgan Yost, RC Stevens
- Emma Kirlin, Brandon Valley
- Brooke Peotter, Spearfish
- Deshani Peters, Aberdeen Central
- Cora Schurman, Yankton
- Mariah Siem, Lincoln
- Katie Spicer, Roosevelt
Class AA All-State
First Team
- Evan Beier, O'Gorman
- Trey Bradley, RC Stevens
- Harrison Dubisar, Washington
- Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown
- Marcos Ramos Garcia, Aberdeen Central
- Andrew Hirsch, Jefferson
- Cole Peterson, Pierre
- Ayden Spicer, Brandon Valley
- Zack Williams, RC Stevens
- Landin Winter, RC Central
- Ethan Yasat, Yankton
Second Team
- Alex Bittner, Washington
- Garret Boll, Jefferson
- Ryan Gaughn, RC Stevens
- Sekou Gogue, Aberdeen Central
- Gavin Groos, Roosevelt
- Jacob Kirschner, Yankton
- Zach Loest, Yankton
- James Park, Brookings
- Yohannes Petersen, Spearfish
- Gabe Ripperda, O'Gorman
- Ryan Schock, Lincoln
