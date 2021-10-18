2021 South Dakota All-State Soccer Teams Announced

The South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association has announced its selections for the 2021 South Dakota All-State Soccer Teams.

Champions were crowned this past weekend for high school soccer as West Central (Class A Girls), Sioux Falls Christian (Class A Boys), Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Class AA Girls), and Yankton (Class AA Boys) took home the titles in their respective divisions. Now the SDHSSCA has made its player selections for each class.

Over 30 Sioux Falls metro area athletes were selected for this year's all-state teams. All four Sioux Falls public schools plus Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, O'Gorman, Tea Area, and Sioux Falls Christian were represented.

Class A Girls All-State

Grace Bass, Dakota Valley

Megan Brady, Vermillion

Brooke Deckert, Tea Area

Cambell Fischer, West Central

Rylee Haldeman, West Central

Moriah Harrison, SF Christian

Riley Leicht, Groton Area

Aftyn Murray, Tea Area

Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley

Sydney Shock, SF Christian

Lily Sidel, West Central

Class A Boys All-State

Matt Bird, SF Christian

Hunter Cherveny, Belle Fourche

Ryan Del Monaco, Tea Area

Eli Gillet, SF Christian

Tristin Hendricks, Belle Fourche

Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Vermillion

Ean Minnaert, Tea Area

Aaron Nelson, St. Thomas More

Alex Pies, Tea Area

Tyson Reitsma, SF Christian

Tom Solono, St. Thomas More.

Class AA Girls All-State

First Team

Kylea Becker, RC Central

Libby Castelli, O'Gorman

Soraya Espino, Roosevelt

Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Central

Katelyn Hanson, Watertown

Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central

Bresha Keegan, RC Stevens

Mia Mullenmeister, Mitchell

Avery Nelson, Lincoln

Breanna Reagan, RC Stevens

Tyreese Zacher, Brandon Valley

Second Team

Maddix Archer, Brookings

Shea Ellender, RC Stevens

Sydney Hage, Harrisburg

Keyera Harmon, RC Central

Morgan Yost, RC Stevens

Emma Kirlin, Brandon Valley

Brooke Peotter, Spearfish

Deshani Peters, Aberdeen Central

Cora Schurman, Yankton

Mariah Siem, Lincoln

Katie Spicer, Roosevelt

Class AA All-State

First Team

Evan Beier, O'Gorman

Trey Bradley, RC Stevens

Harrison Dubisar, Washington

Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown

Marcos Ramos Garcia, Aberdeen Central

Andrew Hirsch, Jefferson

Cole Peterson, Pierre

Ayden Spicer, Brandon Valley

Zack Williams, RC Stevens

Landin Winter, RC Central

Ethan Yasat, Yankton

Second Team

Alex Bittner, Washington

Garret Boll, Jefferson

Ryan Gaughn, RC Stevens

Sekou Gogue, Aberdeen Central

Gavin Groos, Roosevelt

Jacob Kirschner, Yankton

Zach Loest, Yankton

James Park, Brookings

Yohannes Petersen, Spearfish

Gabe Ripperda, O'Gorman

Ryan Schock, Lincoln