2022 Men’s Summit League Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

It is that time of the year once again, the Summit League Basketball Tournament is right around the corner in Sioux Falls.

The 2022 Summit League Basketball Tournament will take place from March 5-8 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and will feature both the men's and women's events over four days.

On Sunday, the 2022 Men's Summit League Basketball Tournament bracket was released along with the scheduled times for all the games.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits secured the No. 1 overall seed after a tremendous undefeated regular season in conference play.

They will of course have the target on their back, but South Dakota has been playing great basketball all season long and Oral Roberts has one of the best scorer in the country.

SDSU will face off against Omaha on Saturday March 5 at 6 PM followed by No. 2 seed NDSU taking on Denver.

South Dakota will have their first game on Sunday night as they will take on Kansas City.

It is going to be a great four day stretch of basketball inside the Premier Center and with fans returning back after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be as special as ever.

Here's a look at the complete bracket for all men's teams in the field for the Summit League Basketball Tournament.

For more information on the 2022 Summit League Tournament, the teams involved as well as the rosters of all the athletes, you can visit their website.