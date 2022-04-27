2022 NFL Draft Preview: Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers will certainly be one of the teams to watch throughout this year’s NFL Draft. After trading star wideout Davante Adams to Las Vegas, the Packers have a lot of ammunition in this year’s draft, and many will be curious to see how it is spent later this week and weekend.
As we continue counting down, let’s preview the picks, needs, and potential fits for the Green Bay Packers in the draft.
The biggest domino to fall this offseason for Green Bay is the return of Aaron Rodgers. Despite the loss of Adams, several key pieces return (specifically on defense), giving the Packers and their fans high hopes yet again this season.
Last season: 13-4 Overall, 1st in NFC North, Lost in NFC Divisional Round to 49ers
Head Coach: Matt LaFleur (4th Season, 39-10 Overall)
Picks:
Round 1, 22nd Overall
Round 1, 28th Overall
Round 2, 53rd Overall
Round 2, 59th Overall
Round 3, 92nd Overall
Round 4, 132nd Overall
Round 4, 140th Overall
Round 5, 171st Overall
Round 7, 228th Overall
Round 7, 249th Overall
Round 7, 258th Overall
Team Needs: Wide Receiver, Offensive Line, Special Teams/Depth
With the loss of Davante Adams, wide receiver is a position that simply cannot be ignored in the draft for the Packers. Another pair of under-the-radar losses this offseason were Guard Lucas Patrick and Tackle Billy Turner. Two part-time offensive line starters are gone and the Packers will need to add at least one new starter to the fold and some depth pieces. Additionally, look for the Packers to use several mid-to-late round picks on players that can fill an immediate need for new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. The Packers ranked near the bottom in the league in special teams last season, and the unit will need a refresh after several departures.
Fits in First Three Rounds:
Here are some of the most highly rated players that may be available and a fit for the Packers when they pick in each of the first three rounds:
Round 1, Pick 22 – C/G Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa), T Tyler Smith (Tulsa), DI Devonte Wyatt (Georgia), EDGE George Karlaftis (Purdue)
Round 1, Pick 28 – WR Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), G Zion Johnson (Boston College), S Lewis Cine (Georgia)
Round 2, Pick 53 – EDGE Nik Bonitto (Oklahoma), T Abraham Lucas (Washington State), WR Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama)
Round 2, Pick 59 – WR Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama), LB Troy Andersen (Montana State), T Zach Tom (Wake Forest)
Round 3, Pick 92 – CB Marcus Jones (Houston), G Cole Strange (Chattanooga), S Bryan Cook (Cincinnati)
A trade or two may be likely for Green Bay with the additional picks in this year’s draft. Unfortunately for Packer fans, it appears that their current picks in the first round don’t line up with landing a premier wideout early, so it may be yet another year without a first-round wideout in Green Bay. Either way, the Packers are set up nicely to add up to 4-5 immediate starters if they play their cards right in this year’s draft, bolstering what was already a Super Bowl caliber roster for another run at Lombardi.
Source: Pro Football Focus
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:
- Hey South Dakota, Do You Have A White Plastic Bag In Your Car?
- Sioux Falls Man Arrested On Big Whopping Twelve Charges!
- How Many Lakes Are Actually in Minnesota?
- 10 Reasons NOT To Move To Sioux Falls