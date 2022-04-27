2022 NFL Draft Preview: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will certainly be one of the teams to watch throughout this year’s NFL Draft. After trading star wideout Davante Adams to Las Vegas, the Packers have a lot of ammunition in this year’s draft, and many will be curious to see how it is spent later this week and weekend.

As we continue counting down, let’s preview the picks, needs, and potential fits for the Green Bay Packers in the draft.

The biggest domino to fall this offseason for Green Bay is the return of Aaron Rodgers. Despite the loss of Adams, several key pieces return (specifically on defense), giving the Packers and their fans high hopes yet again this season.

Get our free mobile app

Last season : 13-4 Overall, 1st in NFC North, Lost in NFC Divisional Round to 49ers

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur (4th Season, 39-10 Overall)

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

Picks :

Round 1, 22nd Overall

Round 1, 28th Overall

Round 2, 53rd Overall

Round 2, 59th Overall

Round 3, 92nd Overall

Round 4, 132nd Overall

Round 4, 140th Overall

Round 5, 171st Overall

Round 7, 228th Overall

Round 7, 249th Overall

Round 7, 258th Overall

Team Needs: Wide Receiver, Offensive Line, Special Teams/Depth

Washington Football Team v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

With the loss of Davante Adams, wide receiver is a position that simply cannot be ignored in the draft for the Packers. Another pair of under-the-radar losses this offseason were Guard Lucas Patrick and Tackle Billy Turner. Two part-time offensive line starters are gone and the Packers will need to add at least one new starter to the fold and some depth pieces. Additionally, look for the Packers to use several mid-to-late round picks on players that can fill an immediate need for new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. The Packers ranked near the bottom in the league in special teams last season, and the unit will need a refresh after several departures.

Fits in First Three Rounds:

Here are some of the most highly rated players that may be available and a fit for the Packers when they pick in each of the first three rounds:

Round 1, Pick 22 – C/G Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa), T Tyler Smith (Tulsa), DI Devonte Wyatt (Georgia), EDGE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Georgia v Vanderbilt Getty Images - Devonte Wyatt loading...

Round 1, Pick 28 – WR Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), G Zion Johnson (Boston College), S Lewis Cine (Georgia)

Louisville v Boston College Getty Images - Zion Johnson loading...

Round 2, Pick 53 – EDGE Nik Bonitto (Oklahoma), T Abraham Lucas (Washington State), WR Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama)

Big 12 Championship - Iowa State v Oklahoma Getty Images - Nik Bonitto loading...

Round 2, Pick 59 – WR Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama), LB Troy Andersen (Montana State), T Zach Tom (Wake Forest)

Round 3, Pick 92 – CB Marcus Jones (Houston), G Cole Strange (Chattanooga), S Bryan Cook (Cincinnati)

Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Cincinnati v Alabama Getty Images - Bryan Cook loading...

A trade or two may be likely for Green Bay with the additional picks in this year’s draft. Unfortunately for Packer fans, it appears that their current picks in the first round don’t line up with landing a premier wideout early, so it may be yet another year without a first-round wideout in Green Bay. Either way, the Packers are set up nicely to add up to 4-5 immediate starters if they play their cards right in this year’s draft, bolstering what was already a Super Bowl caliber roster for another run at Lombardi.

Source: Pro Football Focus

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: