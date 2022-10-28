2022 World Series Astros vs Phillies

The American League favorite against this October's biggest underdog? Welcome to the 2022 World Series.

The AL's No 1 seed, the Houston Astros, went undefeated in the first two rounds as they rolled to their fourth Fall Classic in six years. The Philadelphia Phillies -- the sixth seed in the National League, with the worst regular-season record of any team in the playoffs -- upset their way to their first World Series since 2009.

Baseball fans had to go four October days without playoff baseball. But the wait is finally over! Will the Astros lose even one game, let alone four? Will Philly's magic end in a victory parade?

The first pitch of World Series Game 1 is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. CT on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have complete coverage of the fall classic.

Game-1 October 28

Game-2 October 29

Game-3 October 31

Game-4 November 1

*Game-5 November 2

*Game-6 November 4

*Game-7 November 5

*If necessary

