22 Facts About 2/22/22 to Impress Your Friend With on Tuesday

A date we will never see again in anyone's lifetime is coming this Tuesday on the ultimate palindrome date. Unless of course, you stick around for two hundred more years.

2.22.22

It's all about the 2's. Double-up. Pay for two. Enjoy just the two of you. Pick two. If your lucky number is two then you will love this.

Tie the Knot

Invite your favorite 2-sums to celebrate your big day.

Buy 2 Coffee's Today

Treat a friend.

Lunch For 2

Take two coworkers out to lunch today.

Print 2 T-Shirts

Have the number 2 printed on t-shirts for just the 2 of you.

Lottery Ticket

Choose the number-2 in every sequence.

Find the Number 2

Send the kids out on a cell phone scavenger hunt to take pictures of the number 2.

Tip Your Server, Twice

Instead of the usual 20%, show some love with 40%!

Dress Up

Okay, this one may be a stretch. Which one of you looks better in a Tutu?

Order 2 Margarita's

Yes, it's National Margarita Day. Don't forget the extra lime.

Just the 2 Of You

If you love spontaneity, make weekend-getaway reservations for you and your favorite person.

Just the Two of Them

See above. Offer to take the grandkids for the weekend.

Double Your Oder and Donate

When you restock your pet's pantry, make it a double order and give some to the Humane Society.

Happy Feet

Who doesn't need another pair of shoes? Really, two! As in a pair for you, and another pair for you.

Chili's Meal for Two

Never forget the first time I went to Chili's. It was 2 menu specials for $25 all day. And, dessert!

Upgrade

You need more room so make the leap for a 2-bedroom apartment.

Movie Sequels

Godfather Pt. 2 or Deadpool Pt. 2

My Favorite Sioux Falls Restaurant

22Ten Kitchen Cocktails. Nuff said!

Great NBA Players Who Wore #22

Hall of Fame players Clyde Drexler and Elgin Baylor. Now, those were two of the greats.

By The Numbers

If you are a math wiz kid then you should know that the number 2 is the only even prime number out of seven.

Poker

Two pairs may not be much but when you have two pairs of 2's, well that could mean a winning pot.

2 Turtle Doves

How could you not leave this off the list?

Founders Day is February 22

Worldwide in nearly all Scout associations, Founders' Day is celebrated on February 22.

James Bond

In the James Bond movie series, the 22nd film was Daniel Craig in Casino Royale.

