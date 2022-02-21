22 Facts About 2/22/22 to Impress Your Friend With on Tuesday

22 Facts About 2/22/22 to Impress Your Friend With on Tuesday

A date we will never see again in anyone's lifetime is coming this Tuesday on the ultimate palindrome date. Unless of course, you stick around for two hundred more years.

2.22.22

It's all about the 2's. Double-up. Pay for two. Enjoy just the two of you. Pick two. If your lucky number is two then you will love this.

Tie the Knot
Invite your favorite 2-sums to celebrate your big day.

Buy 2 Coffee's Today
Treat a friend.

Lunch For 2
Take two coworkers out to lunch today.

Print 2 T-Shirts
Have the number 2 printed on t-shirts for just the 2 of you.

Lottery Ticket
Choose the number-2 in every sequence.

Find the Number 2
Send the kids out on a cell phone scavenger hunt to take pictures of the number 2.

Tip Your Server, Twice
Instead of the usual 20%, show some love with 40%!

Dress Up
Okay, this one may be a stretch. Which one of you looks better in a Tutu?

Order 2 Margarita's
Yes, it's National Margarita Day. Don't forget the extra lime.

Just the 2 Of You
If you love spontaneity, make weekend-getaway reservations for you and your favorite person.

Just the Two of Them
See above. Offer to take the grandkids for the weekend.

Double Your Oder and Donate
When you restock your pet's pantry, make it a double order and give some to the Humane Society.

Happy Feet
Who doesn't need another pair of shoes? Really, two! As in a pair for you, and another pair for you.

Chili's Meal for Two
Never forget the first time I went to Chili's. It was 2 menu specials for $25 all day. And, dessert!

Upgrade
You need more room so make the leap for a 2-bedroom apartment.

Movie Sequels
Godfather Pt. 2 or Deadpool Pt. 2

My Favorite Sioux Falls Restaurant
22Ten Kitchen Cocktails. Nuff said!

Great NBA Players Who Wore #22
Hall of Fame players Clyde Drexler and Elgin Baylor. Now, those were two of the greats.

By The Numbers
If you are a math wiz kid then you should know that the number 2 is the only even prime number out of seven.

Poker
Two pairs may not be much but when you have two pairs of 2's, well that could mean a winning pot.

2 Turtle Doves
How could you not leave this off the list?

Founders Day is February 22
Worldwide in nearly all Scout associations, Founders' Day is celebrated on February 22.

James Bond
In the James Bond movie series, the 22nd film was Daniel Craig in Casino Royale.

